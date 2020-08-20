Samsung’s A71 5G Smartphone drops to new low of $240 on Verizon (Save $360)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $10 per month with activation on an Unlimited plan. Down from its usual $27 per month going rate (or $600 going rate at Amazon), that brings the total to $240 shipped over the 24-month plan. Today’s offer amounts to 60% in savings, marks one of the very first cash discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy A71 delivers flagship features for less with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity Display and 5G connectivity. Around back, there’s a quad sensor camera system with a 64MP main lens. As a #1 new release at Amazon, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. Plus, you can get all the details in our launch coverage. More below.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work is by grabbing Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select microSD card at $19. The Galaxy A71 touts expandable storage with a built-in microSD card slot, so this will allow you to effectively double the included memory for extra photo, video, and file space.

Don’t forget that Motorola’s back to school sale is still live, and discounting a selection of its Android smartphones from $100. One standout is on the folding razr, which is now $500 off. There’s also plenty of extra savings to be had in our Android guide, as well as by checking out all of the best app and game deals in our roundup right here.

Samsung A71 5G Smartphone features:

All your favorite entertainment, memories and moments come to life on the large 6.7” Super AMOLED+ Infinity display. With vivid, true-to-life colors and rich contrast, this screen will elevate your viewing experience to the next level. Share, scroll and snap through a busy day with the Galaxy A71 5G UW’s long-lasting, fast-charging battery. Spend less time looking for an outlet and more time doing what you love with a battery that won’t quit before you do. And if you need a quick recharge, Fast Charging will have you fueled up in no time.

