Reports are now suggesting a new upgraded and possibly 4K Nintendo Switch console is in the works. While Nintendo seemingly already confirmed the rumored pro Switch console would not be making an appearance in 2020, it looks like Nintendo’s upgraded console might be on track for 2021 at this point. While that might leave its bottom line more than exposed as Sony and Microsoft look to dominate November and December with next-generation hardware, the latest reports suggest Nintendo will mostly throw in the towel this year in favor of a big 2021. More details below.

In March 2019, rumors began circulating that Nintendo was readying a pro-level console and some kind of 3DS-style replacement. When the Switch Lite was finally made official some time later, many fans were left wondering what would come of the alleged upgraded Nintendo Switch machine.

4K Nintendo Switch console?

Fast forward to this week and Bloomberg is now reporting an upgraded, possibly 4K Nintendo Switch is indeed still in the works. Citing sources close to the matter, Nintendo is planning the release of an upgraded Switch console for next year alongside a slew of new games.

As expected, there really aren’t very many details on this supposed new console. Although Bloomberg’s sources are pointing at what sounds a lot like the higher-end, potentially 4K-ready Switch we have been hearing about for years now:

The specifications of the new machine have yet to be finalized, though the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics, people briefed on the strategy told Bloomberg News.

New first-party games, too

While Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons has certainly kept the stock price on point thus far this year, the gaming giant has received its fair share of criticism in 2020 for the lack of big-time game releases. That also sounds as though it will change in 2021 alongside the possible new 4K Nintendo Switch. Bloomberg’s sources said “a slew of games from Nintendo itself and related outside studios” will hit with or following the release of the new console. Details are once again nonexistent here, but the sources claimed the dedicated focus on next year’s slate of titles explains, “Nintendo’s relatively quiet software release schedule so far this year.”

While only time will tell if any of these rumors are indeed true, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg are generally on-point with these kinds of things, successfully outing the Switch Lite, and now possibly the 4K Nintendo Switch (or whatever it will be), months ahead of release.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Nintendo’s slate of games this year wasn’t overly impressive, it sort of felt like it was purposely staying out of the spotlight it never really had a chance to capture with PS5 and Xbox Series X on the horizon. As odd as it feels for Nintendo to be chasing its competitors in the high-end gaming space — I don’t think anyone believes the potential 4K Nintendo Switch will be more powerful than next-generation machines from Sony and Microsoft — a pro-level machine could be a great way for it to expand the Switch generation even longer for hardcore gamers.

With the more affordable Switch Lite already out in the wild (although you’ll be lucky to score one right now), it would only make sense for Nintendo to offer up a machine on the other end of the spectrum, even if it’s just in smaller quantities for its die-hard fan base.

