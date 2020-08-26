Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 15W Qi Charging Pad $11 (45% off), more

Choetech via Amazon is currenrtly offering its 15W Qi Charging Pad for $10.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UTCJ2EJS at checkout. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer is good for 45% in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and brings the price to a new all-time low. Upgrade your nightstand or desk’s charging setup with Chotech’s Qi pad. This compact wireless charger delivers a higher output than most, with the ability to refuel the latest Galaxy handsets and other Android devices at 15W. Those with an iPhone will be able to take advantage of 7.5W speeds, as well. Included alongside the charging pad itself is a USB wall adapter and cable to complete the package. Over 150 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Fast wireless charge up to 15W for LG V30, V30+, V35, V40, V50, G7, G8, 10W for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and more. Comes with wireless charging pad and ac adapter, eliminate the preparation of other accessories. Charge your phone more effectively and provide you a better charging experience. Our qi wireless charger can identify your phone sensitive and support phone case within 5mm(0. 2 inch) while 4mm(0. 16 inch) is the best wireless charging distance to charging your phone. The circular design in the middle, makes the correct charging spot so easy to be found, perfect fit for AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 and Galaxy Buds.

