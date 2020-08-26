Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 15W Qi Charging Pad $11 (45% off), more

- Aug. 26th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

Choetech via Amazon is currenrtly offering its 15W Qi Charging Pad for $10.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UTCJ2EJS at checkout. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer is good for 45% in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and brings the price to a new all-time low. Upgrade your nightstand or desk’s charging setup with Chotech’s Qi pad. This compact wireless charger delivers a higher output than most, with the ability to refuel the latest Galaxy handsets and other Android devices at 15W. Those with an iPhone will be able to take advantage of 7.5W speeds, as well. Included alongside the charging pad itself is a USB wall adapter and cable to complete the package. Over 150 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Samsung 10000mAh 7.5W Qi Power Bank: $67 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
  • Aukey Dual Port USB Wall Charger: $6 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code BKGPM5MS
  • UGREEN 36W USB-C Charger: $17 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code UGREENSD229
  • Aukey 8000mAh 5W Qi Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code ONGA55IN
  • Samsung 15W Qi Charging Stand: $53 (Reg. $80) | Amazon

Fast wireless charge up to 15W for LG V30, V30+, V35, V40, V50, G7, G8, 10W for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, and more. Comes with wireless charging pad and ac adapter, eliminate the preparation of other accessories. Charge your phone more effectively and provide you a better charging experience.

Our qi wireless charger can identify your phone sensitive and support phone case within 5mm(0. 2 inch) while 4mm(0. 16 inch) is the best wireless charging distance to charging your phone. The circular design in the middle, makes the correct charging spot so easy to be found, perfect fit for AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 and Galaxy Buds.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Choetech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go