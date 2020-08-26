Eve Energy automates lights, leverages HomeKit, more for $20

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Smart Plug for $19.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy, today only. Regularly $30 and having originally sold for $50, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. With Apple HomeKit support in tow, there’s a lot to like about the Eve Energy smart plug. That includes automatic scheduling and energy tracking, both of which will help you eliminate waste that might occur from leaving lights on or other appliances. You’ll also be able to leverage Siri to quickly control your outlet and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now the above model does not offer Alexa or Google Assistant control. If that’s a must for your setup, consider going with this indoor plug at a notable discount. You’ll only need to shell out $7 for this cost-effective alternative, but of course, you’ll miss out on HomeKit control and the energy-tracking functionality. It has stellar ratings and is still an easy way to introduce smart home control around your space.

Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches. Today’s Home Depot Special Buy also has a number of energy-saving products on sale worth taking a look at, alongside a handful of discounts on smart home accessories.

