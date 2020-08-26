Eve Energy automates lights, leverages HomeKit, more for $20

- Aug. 26th 2020 8:45 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Eve Energy Smart Plug for $19.99 Prime shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy, today only. Regularly $30 and having originally sold for $50, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. With Apple HomeKit support in tow, there’s a lot to like about the Eve Energy smart plug. That includes automatic scheduling and energy tracking, both of which will help you eliminate waste that might occur from leaving lights on or other appliances. You’ll also be able to leverage Siri to quickly control your outlet and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now the above model does not offer Alexa or Google Assistant control. If that’s a must for your setup, consider going with this indoor plug at a notable discount. You’ll only need to shell out $7 for this cost-effective alternative, but of course, you’ll miss out on HomeKit control and the energy-tracking functionality. It has stellar ratings and is still an easy way to introduce smart home control around your space.

Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches. Today’s Home Depot Special Buy also has a number of energy-saving products on sale worth taking a look at, alongside a handful of discounts on smart home accessories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp