Dell’s 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor sees first discount to $365.50 (Save $135)

Dell is currently offering its 27-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor (S2721DGF) for $365.49 shipped when code PAYPAL15 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $500, like you’ll pay at Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to $135 in savings, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. As one of Dell’s latest gaming monitors, this offering comes equipped with a 27-inch 1440p panel, HDR support, and 165Hz refresh rate. Compatibility with both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC ensures that most gaming rigs will be able to get the most out of this display. Alongside a VESA mount on the back, you’ll also find integrated RGB lights that’ll surely match with the rest of your battlestation. Enjoy HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Having just been released, reviews are still rolling in. But so far it carries a 5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the included stand isn’t going to cut it for your desk setup, using some of your savings on this well-reviewed VESA monitor arm at $30 is a good idea. Not only will it help elevate the display to avoid neck pain and the like, but it’ll also free up desk space and offer even more adjustability over what’s included out of the box. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Be sure to check out Logitech’s new lineup of colorful gaming accessories and then head over to our PC gaming guide for plenty of discounts. Highlights include a $300 discount on Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13, as well as HyperX and CORSAIR headsets from $50.

Dell 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Delve deep into your favorite games with this Dell 27 QHD gaming monitor with stunning colors and vivid visuals. Boasting a 27″ screen, this Dell gaming monitor delivers swift and responsive gameplay thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate and a true 1ms response time. NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatability and AMD FreeSync Technology minimize stuttering and screen tearing for smooth graphics. Equipped with adjustable features to let you customize your gaming setup for optimum comfort and visibility

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!