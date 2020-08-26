We are now ready to collect all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Offers on Dead Cells and more are still live down below, but don’t miss yesterday’s rare price drop on Pixelmator Pro for Mac and the first deal on The House of Da Vinci 2. While today’s collection is a bit lighter, it is, however, also quite notable. Highlights include titles like Kingdom Two Crowns, ELOH, Age of Rivals, Sleep Sounds, Thermo-hygrometer, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Thermo-hygrometer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phrase Party!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Farming Simulator 20: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FROST: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Song of Bloom: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safari Rescue: Bubble Shooter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Voice To-Do: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: btw – puzzle maze: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Tiny Calendar – CalenMob: FREE (Reg. $20)

Mac: Cleaner One: Disk Clean: FREE (Reg. $20)

More on Kingdom Two Crowns :

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. In the brand-new campaign mode, monarchs must now work to build a kingdom that stands over time until finding a way to defeat the Greed for good. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep.

