Today’s best game deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $27, Last of Us II $52, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg has some solid deals running on digital Xbox games right now including Red Dead Redemption 2 at $26.99 or the Special Edition version at $31.99. Regularly $35 and up these days, Rockstar’s latest open-world epic is now at some of the best prices we have tracked. If you or someone you know has held out this long, now’s the time to jump in. Take a trip to the American wild west circa 1899 as Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang. You’ll also receive free access to the “shared living world of Red Dead Online, where players take on an array of roles to carve their own unique path on the frontier.” The special edition adds loads of in-game goodies including the bank robbery mission and gang hideout, cash bonuses, and more. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including The Last of Us Part II, NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES, John Wick Hex, Grand Theft Auto V, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Nintendo Mega Man and Ubisoft sales from $5
- Amazon Switch Game sale from $5
- Nintendo eShop sale live from $7
- PSN digital Games Under $20 sale
- Switch Indie World game sale up to 40% off
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- The Last of Us Part II $52 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 $15 (Reg. $20)
- John Wick Hex $14 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $28 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- Madden NFL 21 pre-orders Xbox One/PS4 $51 (Reg. $60)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $12 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- Moonlighter $8.50 (Reg. $25)
- This War of Mine: Complete $12 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ring Fit Adventure $80 (In-stock)
- Sonic Mania + Sonic Racing Pack $40 (Pre-order)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- ARMS $42 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer $11 (Reg. $15)
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition for Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $7 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $7 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K20 Switch $5 (Reg. $30+)
- Bastion $2 (Reg. $15)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Complete Edition $18.50 (Reg. $40+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? $15 (Reg. $20)
- Transistor $3 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Injustice 2: Legendary $15 (Reg. $30)
- Matched on Xbox
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 Aftermath Kollection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Explorer’s Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Desperados III $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Nintendo reportedly working on upgraded 4K Switch console for 2021 and more
Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League: Everything we know so far
HyperX’s new Cloud Stinger Core Wireless gaming headset has a 17-hour battery
New Tony Hawk Pro Skater launch trailer shows off Area 51 and much more
Epic Games teases new Fortnite Marvel theme scheduled for next week
Activision officially unveils 2020’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War [Video]
EA/Origin Access become EA Play, launches August 31 on Steam and more
Untitled Goose Game gets multiplayer starting next month!
Sucker Punch reveals FREE Ghost of Tsushima Legends multiplayer raid mode
