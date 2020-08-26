Today’s best game deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $27, Last of Us II $52, more

In today’s best game deals, Newegg has some solid deals running on digital Xbox games right now including Red Dead Redemption 2 at $26.99 or the Special Edition version at $31.99. Regularly $35 and up these days, Rockstar’s latest open-world epic is now at some of the best prices we have tracked. If you or someone you know has held out this long, now’s the time to jump in. Take a trip to the American wild west circa 1899 as Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang. You’ll also receive free access to the “shared living world of Red Dead Online, where players take on an array of roles to carve their own unique path on the frontier.” The special edition adds loads of in-game goodies including the bank robbery mission and gang hideout, cash bonuses, and more. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including The Last of Us Part II, NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES, John Wick Hex, Grand Theft Auto V, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

