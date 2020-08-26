With tiny house space continuing to heat up, Minimaliste stands out as a manufacturer that is constantly looking for ways to overhaul and improve existing units in its portfolio. The latest example of this involves Minimaliste Ébène, a model that will now be on its third iteration. The most drastic change by far is a reduction in length, which takes it from 36 to 32.5 feet. This move delivers a more compact and refined solution to this tiny house builder’s ever-growing lineup. Continue reading to learn more.

Minimaliste Ébène shrinks, but still sleeps four

The latest iteration of Minimaliste Ébène has arrived hot on the heels of Mobi X, a camper trailer that measures only 12 feet long. The two units could not be more different. One is trying to entirely replace home, and the other is simply attempting to be your getaway solution.

As with many tiny homes, this iteration of Minimaliste Ébène features an entry that begins your guest tour in the living room. A look in one direction showcases storage and plenty of room for a picture frame, television, or one that functions as both.

Heading the other way takes you into the kitchen where you’ll find a large countertop, an abundance of cabinets, alongside a refrigerator, freezer, and sink. If you’re in the mood to cook, a two-burner cooktop is ready to be your sidekick.

The bathroom is where you can place your washer and dryer combo unit. Nearby, you’ll find a shower, composting toilet, and sink. A total of four people can comfortably sleep in the new Minimaliste Ébène. This is accomplished with two lofts — one that resides over the living room and another that rests atop the bathroom and a bit of the kitchen.

Pricing and availability

It’s still unclear just how much the latest version of Minimaliste’s Ébène will cost. Given its smaller form-factor, it may be less than its predecessor, which clocks in at roughly $100,000 USD. Anyone interested in this unit can anticipate completion in roughly 5 to 8 weeks once construction has started.

9to5Toys’ Take

No matter how you slice it, Minimaliste Ébène is a nice tiny house. I think most would agree that it looks fantastic both inside and out. The fact that the latest unit actually shrinks without giving up much functionality is something I consider to be both notable and exciting.

With pricing being unclear at this time, we can only hope that it also shrinks by a considerable amount. It’d be hard for me to justify spending $100,000 on a tiny house, which is why I’m personally more drawn to Natura, Kabinka, or one of Allwood’s DIY cabins.

Source: New Atlas

