Kids’ toy deals from $3: Melissa & Doug, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and more

Amazon is now offering the Melissa & Doug Rescue Vehicles Set for $10.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s offer is nearly 30% off, within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is a sort of 2-in-1 set that includes police car, fire truck and helicopter toys. But it also comes with everything the kids need to decorate/build them including “10 wheels, five axles, two wooden propellers, pegs and stands, 70 stickers, eight pots of paint, three paintbrushes, and glue.” Great as a birthday gift or just for keeping the youngsters busy, this set is more than just a toy and is designed to promote “fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and creative expression.” Rated 4+ stars rom nearly 200 Amazon customers. Head below for more kids’ toy deals.

More kids’ toy deals:

We also still have a notable offer live on the classic Mr. Potato Head at just $5. For a more educational-focused option, we still have 20% off Piper’s STEAM computer kit and be sure to browse through today’s LEGO building sets roundup for deals from $13. Speaking of which, LEGO and IKEA teamed up for all new brick-compatible storage bins you can use to keep the kids organized and can get a closer look at right here.

More on the Melissa & Doug Rescue Vehicles Set:

Police car, fire truck, and helicopter are easy to assemble and personalize

Includes 10 wheels, 5 axles, 2 wooden propellers, pegs and stands, 70 stickers, 8 pots of paint, 3 paintbrushes, and glue

Craft kit and wooden toys in one!

Perfect as an individual project or a party activity and favor

Promotes fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, and creative expression

