Bring home Mr. Potato Head today for just $5 + more kids’ toys from $8.50

Walmart os now offering the Playskool Mr. Potato Head Classic Toy for $5 with free shipping in order cover $35. Regularly between $7 and as much as $10 at Amazon, today’s offer is the best price we can find. This is the classic Mr. Potato Head you remember, but with some modern enhancements. Along with a slimmer build, he has legs and more holes for the 11 included accessories (eyes, nose, mouth with teeth, hat, mustache, tongue, pair of glasses, two hands, a pair ears, and more.) The parts store inside the toy to keep things organized and all of the accessories are compatible with other versions of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details and kids’ toy deals below.

More kids’ toy deals:

For a more educational focused kit for the kids, check out this deal on Piper’s STEAM Kit Raspberry Pi-powered computer and these LEGO building kits from $12. Also, be sure to check out the new Radio Flyer Model Y at $100 as well as the H&M x Harry Potter Kids’ Collection from just $7. Today’s Gold Box also has some great deals on Honest company products from just $6 Prime shipped as well.

More on the Playskool Mr. Potato Head Classic Toy:

Playskool Friends Mr. Potato Head Classic Toy for Ages 2 and up: Mix up the fun: Mix up the pieces to create wacky looks 11 accessories: Features 11 accessories to mix and mash Explore thinking and imagination, fine motor skills: Play can help promote thinking and imagination, fine motor skills Parts storge: Tater Tush compartment on back of potato body opens to hold pieces Endless Creative Possibilities A Favorite Toy for Generations Ages 2 and up.

