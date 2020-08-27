Build LEGO’s New York City Skyline at $49 + Star Wars, Technic, more from $12

- Aug. 27th 2020 3:26 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture New York City set for $48.99 shipped. Down from its usual $60 price tag, today’s offer saves you $11, comes within $1 of the 2020 low, and is the best we’ve seen in over 5-months. This nearly 600-piece kit recreates five different landmarks in New York City from the Statue of Liberty to Empire State Building and more. It stands over 10-inches tall and steps up the attention to detail from your typical kit. Whether you’re just looking to add some LEGO action to your desk or want to fill out your collection with this iconic skyline, today’s deal is worth a closer look. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details, and then head below the fold for more deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier today, we got a closer look at the upcoming collaboration between LEGO and IKEA, which brings a lineup of storage bins to your collection. That’s alongside our breakdown on all of the new Star Wars kits that dropped earlier in the week, and everything else in our LEGO guide right here.

Architecture New York City Skyline features:

Celebrate the architectural diversity of New York City with this detailed LEGO brick model. The LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection offers models suitable for display in the home and office, and has been developed for all with an interest in travel, architectural culture, history and design.

