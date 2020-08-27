Score ANC with a $110 discount on Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 Headphones at $290

Amazon is currently offering the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $290.04 shipped. Normally selling for $400, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, beats our previous mention by $31, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Delivering the premium build you’d expect from Sennheiser, its latest Momentum 3 headphones are comprised of a leather-wrapped design with metal accenting. The included 17-hours of playback per charge pairs with its active noise cancelling features for blocking out ambient sound. Support for summoning Siri, Alexa, and Assistant rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 255 customers. Hit the jump for additional details.

Alternatively, consider going with the highly-rated TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones at $50 instead. This more affordable pair of headphones still gives you a distraction-free listening experience, but at the trade-off of the premium design and higher-end audio found above. A 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers completes the package.

Over in our headphones guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to serenade yourself without having to pay full price. Apple’s AirPods have returned to one of the best prices yet at $129 to join the on-going Amazon low on the Pro version. There’s also some more affordable offering from Jabra starting at $49 that are worth a look, as well.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Headphones features:

The New MOMENTUM Wireless delivers a superior listening experience like no other. Reproducing the balanced depth and precision of a studio recording, these headphones separate each frequency, so you hear the bass, mid-range and treble together in perfect harmony. Which means you’ll feel everything from the heart-thumping bass of your daily commute to the soothing rhythm of your favorite memories.

