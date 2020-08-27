Place your headphones on this wooden display stand for just $17 (Reg. $30+)

BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Display Stand for $16.99 shipped. Regularly selling for as much as $40 at BuyDig, its usually listed at $30 on Amazon where it has never dropped under $20. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Featuring a “flowing” one-piece, curved wooden design, it makes for an attractive and organized home for your headphones or gaming headsets. It looks great among just about any decor and is compatible with a wide-range of over- and on-ear headphones. Ratings are somewhat thin here, despite being positive, but Deco Gear makes plenty of well-reviewed gear on Amazon. More details below.

Now, if the larger form-factor of this desktop option isn’t getting you excited, take a look at the fantastic $12 Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Stand and our hands-on review for the AnchorSide model. Otherwise, browse through our Headphone Stand Buying Guide for more options.

We have some great on- and over-ear headphones deals right now as well including Sennheiser’s Momentum 3, the Jabra Elite 45h Wireless, and Monoprice cans from $16. But if you’re looking to go truly wireless, Apple AirPods and the Pro model are starting from $129 right now.

More on the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Display Stand:

Enjoy this quality, universally-sized stable wooden headphone stand, made for standard headphone sizes from brands like Beats Audio, Klipsch, Audio Technica, Logitech, Sennheiser and many more. Provide yourself peace of mind! This stand eliminates the risk of your headphones falling off your desk and breaking, as well as cord entanglement. The classic design will fit beautifully in any room. It does not stretch or alter the shape of the headband.

