Place your headphones on this wooden display stand for just $17 (Reg. $30+)

- Aug. 27th 2020 2:04 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $17
0

BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Display Stand for $16.99 shipped. Regularly selling for as much as $40 at BuyDig, its usually listed at $30 on Amazon where it has never dropped under $20. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Featuring a “flowing” one-piece, curved wooden design, it makes for an attractive and organized home for your headphones or gaming headsets. It looks great among just about any decor and is compatible with a wide-range of over- and on-ear headphones. Ratings are somewhat thin here, despite being positive, but Deco Gear makes plenty of well-reviewed gear on Amazon. More details below.

Now, if the larger form-factor of this desktop option isn’t getting you excited, take a look at the fantastic $12 Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Stand and our hands-on review for the AnchorSide model. Otherwise, browse through our Headphone Stand Buying Guide for more options.

We have some great on- and over-ear headphones deals right now as well including Sennheiser’s Momentum 3, the Jabra Elite 45h Wireless, and Monoprice cans from $16. But if you’re looking to go truly wireless, Apple AirPods and the Pro model are starting from $129 right now.

More on the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Display Stand:

Enjoy this quality, universally-sized stable wooden headphone stand, made for standard headphone sizes from brands like Beats Audio, Klipsch, Audio Technica, Logitech, Sennheiser and many more. Provide yourself peace of mind! This stand eliminates the risk of your headphones falling off your desk and breaking, as well as cord entanglement. The classic design will fit beautifully in any room. It does not stretch or alter the shape of the headband.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $17
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
buydig

buydig
Deco Gear

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard