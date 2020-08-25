ComiXology is following up the DC FanDome event from over the weekend with up to 75% off a collection of graphic novels in its Batman Three Jokers sale from $1. Amongst all of the discounts, one highlight and a great way to get started is with The Dark Knight Saga Deluxe Edition at $9.99. Down from $35, today’s offer is good for a $25 savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This 489-page novel throws you into a dark dystopian future where the Dark Knight is no longer protecting Gotham City, that is until mutant gangs overrun the city. It’s a great one-off story that’ll give you a taste of all the other action to be had from today’s sale. Be sure to head below the fold for even more top picks from the sale, as well as additional comic discounts.

Other top DC FanDome deals include:

Also on sale at ComiXology right now, you’ll be able to expand your digital library with a selection of Naruto manga volumes for $4.99 each. Down from $7, today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked this year across the board and a great way to dive into the series. Whether it was your favorite growing up or you’re looking to read up on all the ninja action for the first time, there are plenty of titles to check out here.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals. That’s alongside all of the other deals you’ll find in our ComiXology guide.

The Dark Knight Saga synopsis:

In a dark dystopian future, Gotham City has descended into lawlessness in the ten years since the Dark Knight retired. When his city cries out for help, Batman returns to save the city he had dedicated his life to protecting. DC FanDome deals.

