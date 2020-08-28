Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Disney Castle set for $284.99 shipped when code ZAVDISNEY has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $350, like you’ll find direct from LEGO right now, today’s price cut amounts to $65 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Throughout 2020, it’s been tough to find this creation in stock even at full price, let alone an almost unheard of discount. This 4,080-piece creation assembles the iconic Disney Castle and stands over 29-inches tall, as well as 19-inches wide. Alongside the brick-built landmark itself, you’re getting five minifigures which are exclusive to this kit including Mickey Mouse wearing a tuxedo and Minnie Mouse with red dress. There’s also Donald and Daisy Duck in formal attire, as well as Tinker Bell to complete the ensemble. Head below for more LEGO deals from $8.

Alongside the LEGO Disney Castle, Zavvi is also offering another eye-catching discount today, dropping the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 to $334.99 shipped with code LAMBO40. As the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recently-released set, today’s offer amounts to $45 in savings and is a new all-time low. This 3,700-piece creation brings the iconic supercar to your collection with plenty of authentic details. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

If you’re in search of a way to tame your collection of bricks, LEGO just announced it’s collaborating with IKEA on a lineup of new storage bins. You can get all of the details here, but then be sure to check out all of the new Star Wars kits and everything else in our LEGO guide.

LEGO Disney Castle features:

Bring the magical world of Disney to your home with The Disney Castle. This highly detailed LEGO® model with over 4,000 pieces offers a rewarding build and play experience, and comes with an array of exciting Disney-themed features and functions.

