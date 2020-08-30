These cooling mattress toppers provide a better night’s sleep at $49 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sleep-Mantra (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Queen Pure Cotton Mattress Topper for $48.99 shipped. Down from the usual $70 price tag, today’s offer is good for the best we’ve seen since April and is one of the lowest to date overall. This queen-sized mattress topper is comprised of a 300 thread count 100% cotton material and provides extra comfort thanks to its padded design. It is also said to help dissipate heat so you’re not hot throughout the night. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More below.

If you have a smaller-sized bed at home, you’ll also be able to lock-in the same 30% discount above on other models of the mattress topper. Both the Twin and Full options are currently on sale for $48.99 each, giving you two additional ways to enjoy a better night’s sleep. Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more.

Sleep-Mantra Mattress Topper features:

Our mattress topper offers medium thickness, neither too thick not thin, thus optimum support without compromising on the comfort of the cloud-like feel. The 300 thread count 100% cotton topper provides strong support and prevents back ache, unlike extra thick pads. Our mattress topper does not retain heat and maintains optimal temperature. No more sweaty nights caused by memory foam pads or traditional mattresses.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!