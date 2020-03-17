Adding some custom colors to your work or battlestation can be a great way to make it your own. But oftentimes there aren’t many color options available from manufacturers. That’s where Colorware comes in. With custom skins and full custom painted options, Colorware is a great way to get the color scheme you want on a wide range of products. Here’s a look at what that whole process looks like with one of Colorware’s newest offerings – a custom Logitech G703 wireless gaming mouse. Check out the video below for more.

What do they do?

Covering a wide variety of products in different categories, Colorware provides both premium painted products and skins that you can install onto a device yourself. Last year we did a giveaway with the 8-Bit Nintendo Switch. It’s a beautifully designed and customized way to get a custom Nintendo Switch. Be sure to check our Colorware’s website to see what other products they offer.

Obviously, the one we’re taking a look at here is the Logitech G703. We’ll take a quick look at the features of this mouse, but really the point of this is to highlight Colorware’s beautiful work.

Coming in at $99.99, the G703 is pretty close to the middle of LIGHTSPEED wireless mice from Logitech. With LIGHTSPEED, the wireless is extremely low latency feels great for gaming. Logitech also includes a 10g weight that can be installed into the mouse if you like a heavier feel. Just the mouse itself is 95g, which is quite a bit more than popular lightweight mice like the brand new Razer Viper and especially the crazy lightweight 61g Viper Mini.

The G703 features Logitech’s Hero 16k sensor, six programmable buttons, and LIGHTSYNC RGB.

Build your own

To get started, you need to select all of your colors on Colorware’s website. This is all very easy to navigate, and there is a preview of what the mouse will look like. You can click through the different categories, choose a matte or metallic finish for most colors.

Take a look at the whole process from customizing to receiving a custom Colorware Logitech G703 wireless gaming mouse.

Custom Colorware Logitech G703: Video

There are five different choices to make when customizing your G703. You can have separate colors for the mouse buttons, the accent color surrounding the scroll wheel, the main body, and the side buttons.

I thought I’d go with a 9to5Toys style theme, so I went for Formula Matte on the switches, Fossil Matte for the main body and accent and the standard glossy black on the side buttons. The side buttons do cost an additional $10 to have painted.

Once the order is placed, Colorware gets to work on painting the product and sending it your way. And when it arrives, the packaging is identical to what you would get out of the box from Logitech. It’s a brand new mouse but with an awesome custom color scheme that you picked out.

Wrapping up

A custom G703 from Colorware will cost $129.99, while a standard G703 is $99.99. Sorfor $30 you can have a completely custom painted upgrade. Of course, it’s probably unnecessary, but if having a color-coordinated work station or battle station is something you’re looking for, then Colorware can’t be overlooked. The quality of their products is remarkable and customizing your own product with the configurator on their website makes it extremely easy to visualize your build.

