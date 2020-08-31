Samsung’s Odyssey G7 Monitors return to some of the best prices yet from $650

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitors from $649.99 shipped for the 27-inch version. Down from $700, today’s offer marks only the second discount to date and and returns to match the all-time low. You can also score the 32-inch model for $749.99, down from $800 and marking the second-best to date. Samsung’s new gaming monitors deliver 1440p QLED panels alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back. There’s also HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports to complete the package. Rated 4/5 stars from 125 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If gaming isn’t your highest prerogative, B&H is currently discounting the LG 32UL750-W 31-inch 4K Monitor to $499. Saving you $100 from the going rate, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve seen and a new low. Here you’ll enjoy a 31-inch 4K display alongside USB-C connectivity, 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Speaking of ways to upgrade your battlestation, we’re currently still tracking a massive selection of Razer PC gaming accessories on sale right now from $15. With upwards of 44% in savings here, you’ll be able to score discounts on mice, keyboards, headsets, and more. Or you could just go hit up our PC gaming guide for all of the other discounts, as well.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

