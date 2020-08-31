Upgrade from your Keurig with Breville’s Pro Espresso Machine Gold Box: $350

Bring that coffee shop flavor into your home with today’s Amazon Gold Box special: The highly (4.5/5-star) rated Breville BES810BSSUSC stainless steel espresso machine with built-in frother at $349.99 shipped. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen this year, $50 less than eBay and $100 off the retail price for this beautiful machine that not only adds important functionality but also beautifies your kitchen. Grab a burr espresso coffee grinder with your savings, including my favorite.
Breville’s Pro Espresso Machine features:
- 15 bar Italian made pump starts with low pressure to bloom coffee grounds, then gradually increases pressure for extraction
- Extract one or two espresso shots at a time; Manual control of espresso shot volume
- Steam wand for steaming and frothing milk, 61-ounce water tank capacity
- Includes Razor dose trimming tool, 1 and 2 cup single and dual wall filter baskets, stainless steel milk container, and water filter and water filter holder
- Voltage: 110 120 Volts
- 1 and 2 cup single and dual wall filter baskets included for use with freshly ground or pre-ground coffee beans
