All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Be sure to check out the new debut trailers for Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds and Witcher Monster Slayer on mobile, but we are now ready to kick the week off with all of Monday’s fresh new price drops courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of this morning’s collection include titles like Be Focused Pro for Mac and iOS as well as Cloud Outliner Pro, Tormentum – Mystery Adventure, Guest List Organizer Pro, Baldur’s Gate, True Horror, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals below.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Goodak Edit – Photo Editor Cam: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harmonium Anywhere: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: True Horror: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WebSSH Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Matchy Moods: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Daily Stocks Pro (ms): $10 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $10 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Guest List Organizer Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder – Record, Add Notes & Photos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Coffee Buzz: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Snow White: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 8mm Vintage Camera: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Looperverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

More on Be Focused Pro :

Staying on task seems is a real challenge for our screen-bound generation. The Be Focused lets you get things done by breaking up individual tasks among discrete intervals, separated by short breaks. It’s a surprisingly effective way to retain motivation and focus. Create tasks, configure breaks and track your progress throughout the day, week or custom period. Use either your iPhone, iPad or Mac – your devices always stay in sync.

