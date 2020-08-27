The Witcher Monster Slayer is the latest from CD Project Red’s mobile studio, Spokko. The new AR location-based RPG for iOS and Android tasks players with becoming a witcher in what sounds a a lot like a Pokémon Go-like experience, but with gruesome monsters to slay, narrative-based quests, and much more. Head below for a look at the announcement trailer and to get more details.

After the success of the brilliant Witcher 3:Wild Hunt, the franchise skyrocketed in popularity and started to expand with a standalone mobile GWENT game, a Switch release of Thronebreaker, and a popular first-season run in original Netflix form. Not only has Netflix announced a prequel series, game developer CD Projekt Red is unveiling The Witcher Monster Slayer.

The Witcher Monster Slayer for iOS and Android

The new augmented-reality, location-based experience is very much in the vein of the Pokémon Go game. It is essentially a first-person RPG with both combat and narrative elements in augmented reality form. Players will have to venture out into the real world to take on quests lines and to track, study, and battle against monsters “both new and familiar.” But don’t expect adorable creatures and poke balls to collect them in, this is very much a CD Projekt Red-influenced experience with “rich, story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series.” Spokko is aiming to give players “full-fledged adventures that thrust them into the heart of what it means to be a professional monster slayer.”

Foul creatures roam the Continent — it’s your job to become the monster slayer, track prey lurking nearby and take them down with your sword in augmented reality!

It sounds like Spokko is looking to add that CDPR depth to the Witcher Monster Slayer experience as well. Using time of day and real-world weather conditions will allow players to gain the upper hand in battle. Along with what sounds like some kind of character RPG system, preparation will be key to downing some of the more difficult encounters here. Players will “need to brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait, and upgrade their character before putting these beasts to the sword and signs in first-person AR combat.”

The Witcher Monster Slayer is set for release on both iOS and Android. The actual release dates will be unveiled at a later time.

While no one was really asking for a Pokémon Go-like experience to grace the world of the The Witcher, not very many people predicted the Pokemon AR-formula would blow up like it did either. The CDPR family has already put its golden touch on the mobile card game genre to great success, so we should be at least be giving them the benefit of the doubt on this one. The actual narrative elements of The Witcher Monster Slayer actually sound quite interesting — as opposed to just aimlessly wondering around the neighborhood looking for Wyverns — and could amount to some particularly interesting real-world adventures.

