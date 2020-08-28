Today, we are getting our first look at the brand new Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds game. Before you get overly excited, this isn’t another entry in the mainline console series, but rather one destined for mobile devices — for right now at least. The debut announcement trailer features the gorgeous visuals anyone would expect from the Studio Ghibli-inspired franchise. Let’s just hope we actually get to play it someday. Head below for all of the details and a closer look at the announcement trailer.

Ni No Kuni hit the scene in 2010 on the 3DS. It was followed up by a sort of enhanced version of the game for PS3 (and later released on PS4) known as Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch. Its sequel, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, dropped in 2018 with new characters but the same focus on magical turn-based combat and the jaw-dropping anime-style visuals. Fast forward to this week’s announcement of the Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds mobile MMO, and developer Level-5 is now looking to bring some of that magic to iOS and Android devices.

Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds:

A quick look at the Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds trailer shows just how gorgeous this game might be. While nowhere near the fidelity of the mainline console games, the picturesque landscapes and anime-inspired character models are impressive:

Not much is known about the game thus far. However, we do know it will once again focus on traveling between worlds — Ni No Kuni’s fantasy world and, in the case of Cross Worlds, our own real world. While it sounds like a slightly awkward setup for a game like this, Eurogamer reports players will be taking on the role of game tester that gets thrust into the world of Ni No Kuni. More specifically, players take on the role of VR game beta tester who goes on to discover the virtual reality game world they are testing — Ni No Kuni Cross World’s game world to be exact — is actually a real one. It sounds like a pretty basic way to explain having multiple real-world players populating the MMO world. However, it’s hard to say how it will all feel in action at this point.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As intriguing as this could be, we aren’t sure if it will ever come stateside. Likely based on performance overseas and some private beta testing feedback, there is no scheduled US release date. Here’s to hoping gamers in the west get a chance to give the new Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds a shot at some point. It would be interesting to see what an enhanced version for PC and more would look like as well.

