Today’s best game deals: BioShock Infinite Switch $16, Zelda Link’s Awakening $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is still offering BioShock: The Collection for Nintendo Switch at $32.99, the best price we have tracked thus far. However, if you’re not interested in the entire series, you can now score BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition and BioShock 2 Remastered on Nintendo Switch for $15.99 each with digital delivery. That’s a 20% price drop and new Amazon all-time lows on both. Whether it’s the collection or the individual titles you’re after, this is a great opportunity to bring the stellar BioShock franchise to your Switch library. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, God of War, Life is Strange 2, Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection, MLB The Show 20, Oceanhorn, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Journey to Batuu with latest Sims 4 Star Wars expansion coming September 8

Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player story campaign

Sony sends PS5 pre-order invitations and allows any player to request one

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more

Sony unveils the FREE September PS Plus games: Street Fighter V and PUBG

Nintendo reportedly working on upgraded 4K Switch console for 2021 and more

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League: Everything we know so far

HyperX’s new Cloud Stinger Core Wireless gaming headset has a 17-hour battery

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!