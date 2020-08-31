Today’s best game deals: BioShock Infinite Switch $16, Zelda Link’s Awakening $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is still offering BioShock: The Collection for Nintendo Switch at $32.99, the best price we have tracked thus far. However, if you’re not interested in the entire series, you can now score BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition and BioShock 2 Remastered on Nintendo Switch for $15.99 each with digital delivery. That’s a 20% price drop and new Amazon all-time lows on both. Whether it’s the collection or the individual titles you’re after, this is a great opportunity to bring the stellar BioShock franchise to your Switch library. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, God of War, Life is Strange 2, Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection, MLB The Show 20, Oceanhorn, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Nintendo Mega Man, Ubisoft, indies sales from $3
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $26.50 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus & PS Now from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division FREE (Reg. up to $30)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Live Gold only
- God of War $13.50 (Reg. $20)
- Life is Strange 2 $22 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $33)
- The Evil Within 2 $8.50 (Reg. up to $15)
- MLB The Show 20 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition $25 (Reg. $50)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $8 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Heat $24 (Reg. $60)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bridge Constructor Portal $6 (Reg. $15)
- Wasteland 3 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- The Last of Us Part II $52 (Reg. $60)
- Plus details on new gameplay updates
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $28 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair $14 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Pinball Switch $17.50 (Reg. $30)
- This War of Mine: Complete $12 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake $43 (Reg. $60)
- Ring Fit Adventure $80 (In-stock)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60)
- ARMS $42 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $7 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $7 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood
- NBA 2K20 Switch $5 (Reg. $30+)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $15 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Complete Edition $18.50 (Reg. $40+)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
