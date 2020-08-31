Today’s best game deals: BioShock Infinite Switch $16, Zelda Link’s Awakening $50, more

- Aug. 31st 2020 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is still offering BioShock: The Collection for Nintendo Switch at $32.99, the best price we have tracked thus far. However, if you’re not interested in the entire series, you can now score BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition and BioShock 2 Remastered on Nintendo Switch for $15.99 each with digital delivery. That’s a 20% price drop and new Amazon all-time lows on both. Whether it’s the collection or the individual titles you’re after, this is a great opportunity to bring the stellar BioShock franchise to your Switch library. Then head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, God of War, Life is Strange 2, Assassin’s Creed: Rebel Collection, MLB The Show 20, Oceanhorn, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

