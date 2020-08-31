Amazon is now offering some solid Club Mocchi Mocchi Nintendo plushy deals. You can score the Club Mocchi Mocchi Kirby Plush Stuffed Toy for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Best Buy. Standing over 15-inches in height, this huggable plushy “has a unique squishy texture and is super soft to touch.” Ideal for the kids or your growing gaming collection, this one, like all of today’s Club Mocchi Mocchi discounts, is an officially licensed Nintendo product. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. But be sure to head below for even more Nintendo plushy deals.

More Nintendo plushy deals:

The offers don’t stop at Nintendo plushy deals though. We still have loads of cases and protection kits starting from $9 as well as Nintendo’s VR Labo kit at 50% off, and the HyperX Chargeplay Joy-Con Station at $15. You’ll also find all of the best ongoing Nintendo Switch game deals right here.

Here’s everything we know about the rumored and potentially 4K Switch console. Then check out our hands-on review of the new NES LEGO kit and today’s announcement of the new 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and PC.

More on the Club Mocchi Mocchi Kirby Plush Stuffed Toy:

Nintendo plushy deals: Be the envy of your gamer friends with this Nintendo Kirby plush toy from Mocchi-Mocchi-! The Mocchi-Mocchi- stuffed toy is super soft and huggable! Unlike other ordinary plush, this stuff toy has a unique squishy texture and is super soft to touch. These large plush kids toy feature fan-favorite characters from the iconic Nintendo game. Collect them all!

