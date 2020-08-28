Experience Zelda and Mario in VR with Nintendo’s Labo kit at $20 (Save 50%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Starter Set for $19.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Slashing 50% off the usual $40 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Nintendo’s Labo VR kit enhances your Switch with a cardboard headset and blaster that you’ll not only assemble, but then can use in a variety of games. While there’s a variety of arcade-style games to enjoy and even the ability to create your own experiences, Nintendo has also added VR support to titles like Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey. Over 485 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and we said it was “a dang good entry-level VR platform worth the cardboard it’s assembled out of” in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more details.

Put your savings to work and pick up the official Labo Customization kit for $16. Given that Nintendo’s unique Switch accessory is made out of cardboard, it already begs to be customized. This set includes plenty of stickers, tape, and other Nintendo iconography to deck out the VR blaster with popular characters like Mario and more.

Or if you’re looking to elevate your Switch experience in some other way, we’re currently tracking a selection of cases, protection kits, and more starting at $9. That’s on top of all of the on-going discounts in Nintendo’s Mega Man and Ubisoft sale from $5. Then don’t forget to get all of the details on the alleged Pro Switch console that’s in the works.

Nintendo Labo VR Starter Kit features:

Introducing your gateway into one of the most immersive, robust Nintendo Labo kits to date, this one combines DIY fun, pass-and-play multiplayer, and family-friendly play for a unique first VR experience kids and families can build themselves.

