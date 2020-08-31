Charge 4 Joy-Con at once with the HyperX Chargeplay Station at $15 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Chargeplay Quad 4-in-1 Joy-Con Charging Station for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $30, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of an extremely brief $14 offer during the holidays last year. As the name implies, this dock can charge up four Joy-Con controllers simultaneously with battery indicators to display the status. Along with the weighted base for overall stability, this model has a 2-meter cable and Joy-Con “easily glide into place thanks to the ChargePlay Quad’s secure docking design.” Rated 4+ stars from over 460 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the very similar AmazonBasics 4-way Joy-Con charger sells for over $21 right now. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find any comparable brand name charger at this price right now. While you will find some off-brand models for slightly less, it’s hard to recommend those over the trusted HyperX model with just a couple bucks in price difference.

Speaking of Switch add-ons, we still have a solid collection of cases and protection kits starting from $9 via just about all of the biggest brands. On the news side of things, Nintendo is reportedly working on an upgraded 4K Switch console for 2021 and be sure to take a look at HORI’s refreshed Split Pad Pro controller. Here’s everything you need to know about Alto’s Collection for Switch and then go check out this wild new Nintendo portable mod known as the Wiiboy Color.

More on the HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Station:

  • Simultaneously charges four Joy-Con controllers
  • Battery indicators display charging status
  • Convenient and secure docking with stable design
  • Cable length: 2 meters
  • Two year warranty

