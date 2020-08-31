Take your gaming rig with you, Acer Predator Helios 300 with RTX 2060: $1,000

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the powerful Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop with Intel i7 + Nvidia 2060 gaming video card for $999.99 shipped. That’s the first discount we’ve seen and $200 off the retail price. This laptop is STACKED with high-end components you’d typically see on top of the line gaming desktops including 10th-gen 5GHz Intel core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 w/6GB, 15-inch 1080P display at 144Hz, 16GB 2933MHz DDR4 RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, RGB keyboard, and more. 

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop features:

  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core Processor (Up to 5. 0GHz) with Windows 10 Home 64 Bit
  • Overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • 15. 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen LED-backlit IPS Display (144Hz Refresh Rate, 3ms Overdrive Response Time, 300nit Brightness & 72% NTSC)
  • 16GB DDR4 2933MHz Dual-Channel Memory, 512GB NVMe SSD (2 x M. 2 Slots | 1 Slot Open for Easy Upgrades) & 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay
  • 4-Zone RGB Backlit Keyboard | Wireless: Killer Double Shot Pro Wireless-AX 1650i 802. 11ax WiFi 6 | LAN: Killer Ethernet E2600 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN | DTS X: Ultra Audio | 4th Gen All-Metal AeroBlade 3D Fan
  • Connectivity technology: Bluetooth

