Nintendo published a video today highlighting some of the new Animal Crossing content coming for fall. The new trailer outlines some of the major additions hitting an island near you, including new bugs and fish to catch, shellfish, crafting materials, recipes, and trinkets for your dwelling. All of the new additions are available starting today and will be waiting for you next time you boot your game up, just don’t expect those summertime Sunday evening fireworks shows anymore. All of the details are down below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons released back in March to rave reviews. Many have suggested it has, in many ways, single-handedly carried the Switch game business through most of this year and been a major factor in keeping the stock price on point. While Nintendo’s somewhat stunted 2020 game release schedule is likely due to a number of factors — the pandemic and a potential focus on an enhanced Switch console’s release lineup topping the list — New Horizons and subsequently this month’s injection of new Animal Crossing content is looking to keep things interesting on the Switch.

New Animal Crossing content for Fall:

The Animal Crossing summer update brought Sunday fireworks shows, dream worlds, and more, but much of that is being replaced with an influx of fall-themed additions to the game. While the end-of-week light shows in the skies will be no more, you can expect to find new critters to catch along with a series of materials to collect and new trinkets to craft from them.

For “northern hemisphere players,” this month brings a “crisp breeze and new discoveries to your island.” You can catch a new cricket, monarch butterflies, and dive for oysters. There’s also a wide variety of fish available, including the pink salmon shown off in today’s trailer.

On the crafting side of things, “acorns and pine cones drop in just in time for fall.” Players can now shake acorns and pine cones out of certain trees to then craft all-new “fall-themed items” like little indoor trees and other trinkets.

September marks the beginning of the Fall season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! From acorns & pine cones, to fall themed DIY recipes and more, drop in to discover this month’s many changes!

The new Animal Crossing content is available starting right now and will presumably last until Nintendo is ready to introduce next season’s winter additions.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was already a must-have for any Switch owner, but things just keep getting more interesting. While there’s nothing overly exciting about this month’s new content, it is these kinds of things that keep casual titles of this nature exciting and worth going back to. Clearly Nintendo is leaning on the success of its colorful island getaway simulator in a major way this year, but it still hasn’t forced players to drop cash down for what could have been bundled as a paid DLC pack.

If you haven’t tried out the latest Animal Crossing, be sure to jump into our hands-on review for more details.

