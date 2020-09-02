Rid your space of toxins with Bissell’s air400 Purifier at $200 (Reg. $350)

- Sep. 2nd 2020 8:27 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $350, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked since January and matching the best before that. This is up to $150 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is still listed at $350 via Best Buy for comparison. Designed to cover rooms up to 1,200-sq. ft., this model sports 3-stage filtration with a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and HEPA protection. It captures up to “99.97% of 0.3 micron particles and smaller including pollen, dust, smoke, hair, and pet dander” as well as featuring a sensor to “monitor, report and respond” to changes in the air quality around you. Rated 4+ stars from over 270 Amazon customers. More details below.

For smaller rooms or something to take care of your workspace, you can save significantly on the BISSELL MYair Purifier at $70. This one packs much of the same feature set, including the 3-stage filtration system, just in a smaller package. While it can only cover 100-sq. ft., it is also $130 less expensive. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Amazon customers.

Speaking of your air quality, be sure to check out the new Siri-ready Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool right here. We also have ongoing deals available on Dyson gear via the latest eBay sale and be sure to give these heater deals from De’Longhi a closer look.

More on the Bissell air400 Professional Air Purifier:

  • 3 Stage Filtration. Includes a Pre-Filter, an Activated Carbon Filter and a HEPA Filter which captures 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles and smaller including pollen, dust, smoke, hair, and pet dander
  • Honeycomb Structure Filter. Activated Carbon Filter has a unique honeycomb design filled with carbon pellets to better effectively gasses and VOCs as well as odors from cooking, pets, smoke, and more

