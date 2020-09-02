ComiXology is following up yesterday’s Start Here sale with a new collection of digital graphic novels starting at under $1. In its Choose Your Hero or Villain sale, you’ll be able to save up to 80% off a selection of Marvel reads. Amongst all of today’s discounts, our top pick is on Galactus The Devourer at $3.99. Down from its $11 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 64% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Whether you’re looking for some new Marvel action to hold you over through the MCU drought we’re currently in, or want to know more about Galactus before his big debut in Fortnite, this read is worth adding to your collection. Spanning its 170-pages, this novel pits the Fantastic Four, Avengers, Spider-Man, and plenty of Marvel’s other greatest heroes against the ultimate cosmic threat. Head below for all of our other top picks from the sale.

Other top picks include:

Or if you’re more excited about the upcoming second season of The Boys, ComiXology has you covered with a new sale on relevant graphic novels starting under $1. You’ll find a variety of comics spanning much of the series, allowing you to dive in for the first time or pick up where the end of season one left off.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Galactus The Devourer synopsis:

His name strikes terror throughout the universe: Galactus, the devourer of worlds! But now, the godlike Galactus’ unceasing hunger has driven him mad — and he has come to destroy the Earth! As Marvel’s greatest heroes face the ultimate cosmic threat, the Silver Surfer must again become Galactus’ herald — and target other worlds for annihilation! Can the sky-rider save his monstrous master from himself, or will the unbalanced Galactus devour all he surveys?

