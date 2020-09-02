Now that we’re heading into fall, Walmart is gearing up for the holiday season by discounting LEGO’s new 2020 collection of Advent Calendars starting at $20. You’ll score free shipping on orders over $35, and no-cost in-store pickup is available as well. An easy highlight is the Star Wars Advent Calendar at $29.97. Down from its $40 going rate direct from LEGO right now, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and is the very first price cut to date. As the latest holiday-centered kit from a galaxy far, far away, this year’s LEGO Advent Calendar assembles 24 creations. You’ll get various Star Wars minifigures decked out in festive apparel and more, as well as microscale starfighters and other models. For a better idea of what to expect, dive into our review of last year’s kits. Head below for more.

Fans of the Wizarding World will also be able to get in on the discounted Advent Calendar action, as the Harry Potter version is currently marked down to $29.97 at Walmart, as well. Scoring you a similar 25% discount as on the Star Wars version, this LEGO Advent Calendar is seeing its first discount today. Here you’re looking at a similar collection of 24 builds to the featured set, but with a focus on Harry Potter characters and creations.

The LEGO Advent Calendar deals wrap up with both the City and Friends versions on sale for $19.97 each at Walmart. In either case, you’re looking at a 33% discount from the usual $30 price tags, and of course, new all-time lows on each of the kits. It’s worth noting that on all four of this year’s Advent Calendars, that the builds usually sell out ahead of the holiday season. So if you’re hoping to score these to count down through the festivities, now is your best bet.

Speaking of the latest from LEGO, be sure to go soak in all the glorious details on its new 5,500-piece Diagon Alley kit right here. Then get all the info on the upcoming Baby Yoda model just in time for the premiere of The Mandalorian season two.

More on the LEGO Star Wars 2020 Advent Calendar:

Kids can wake up to a gift every day in the run-up to Christmas with the 2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75279) holiday building set. Behind each of the 24 doors is a Star Wars LEGO minifigure, LEGO figure, buildable starship, vehicle or location. Also, look out for a code to unlock Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game content.

