After focusing on a galaxy far, far away for the last few weeks, LEGO is turning its attention to another popular theme today by introducing its largest creation of the year. With the newest expansion to the brick-built Wizarding World, Harry Potter fans will soon be able to assemble an over 5,500-piece recreation of the iconic Diagon Alley. With 12 minifigures, this creation comes packed with authentic recreations of the location. Head below for all of the details on the LEGO Diagon Alley set, including pricing and availability.

LEGO unveils new Diagon Alley set

LEGO first gave fans a closer look at the latest collection of Harry Potter sets earlier in the year. And now that they’ll be officially rolling out tomorrow, we’re getting all of the details on a creation that brings one of the more iconic scenes from the Wizarding World into brick-built form.

Hogwarts aside, Diagon Alley is easily one of the more magic-packed locations in the franchise, making it an excellent setting to center the next LEGO Harry Potter set. And for the latest creation from the theme, LEGO really isn’t holding back. Stacking up to 5,544-bricks, the new Diagon Alley kit measures over 40-inches wide and 11-inches tall. That makes it not only the second-largest Harry Potter set to date, but also the largest LEGO creation of the year.

This time around, instead of tackling Diagon Alley in microscale, LEGO is opting to deliver a model that’ll fit right in with the rest of the Harry Potter lineup. You’re getting four different buildings that assemble pretty much all of the iconic locations from the films. There are plenty of shops packed within including Ollivanders Wand Shop, Scribbulus Writing Implements, Quality Quidditch Supplies, and Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlor. That’s alongside Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes and the Daily Prophet entrance.

All of the stores pack authentic recreations to their on-screen counterparts, so you can reenact various scenes from the movie. The buildings themselves have complete facades, and then cutaways around the back that offer a glimpse into all the action.

And of course, there’s no shortage of minifigures this time around, either. Harry, Ron, and Hermione are included, but there’s also a pretty expansive case of 11 other characters from the series. Ranging from Draco and the Weasley family to Ollivander, Gilderoy Lockhart, and more, there’s an impressive collection of figures here.

Launching on September 1

The latest expansion to the LEGO Harry Potter theme, Diagon Alley, will be available officially on September 1. It enters with a $399.99 price tag and will launch as a LEGO Shop exclusive. Availability will likely be in short supply, so lock this one in while you can when it goes live tomorrow morning.

9to5Toys’ Take

Time and time again throughout 2020, LEGO has been delivering some pretty phenomenal models for older fans, and today’s might very well be the most eye-catching yet. I’m not going to say I’m as impressed as with the Hogwarts Castle from back in 2018, but the level of detail packed into the minifigure-scale creation is pretty magnificent in its own right.

Not to mention, the pricing looks to make this a great value considering the number of bricks you’re getting, as well as the new minifigures. So at the end of the day, I can really see this being a must-have for Harry Potter fans in just the same way the Hogwarts Castle was and still is. The only thing that really has me on the fence is trying to find a place to display it.

What are your thoughts on the new LEGO Diagon Alley set? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter.

