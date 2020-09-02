Monopoly Speed Board Game hits Amazon low at $10 (50% off) + much more from $7

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Speed Board Game for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly selling for $21.50 direct and more like $19 at Target, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is essentially the same classic we all know and love, but in express form. Each game takes under 10-minutes to play making for a great game night appetizer or just for more intense Monopoly experiences. Each round is timed and everyone has their own token with a matching die, meaning that all players are buying and rolling at the same time. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More on Monopoly Speed Board Game:

PLAY IN UNDER 10 MINUTES: In the mood to play the Monopoly game but don’t have a lot of time? Players can actually finish the Monopoly Speed board game in less than 10 minutes

PLAY IN TIMED ROUNDS: This quick-playing Monopoly board game is played in rounds. The timer counts down each round’s buying stage and trading stage

EVERYONE BUYS AT ONCE: No need to wait your turn! Each player has a token and matching die. During the buying stages, everyone rolls and buys at the same time

