ComiXology’s DC Volume One sale kickstarts your digital library from under $6

On the heels of yesterday’s Hero or Villain sale, ComiXology is back with a new DC Volume One sale starting at under $6. While the entire sale is geared towards those looking to kickstart a collection, a great place to start and our top pick is on Harley Quinn: The Rebirth Deluxe Edition at $10.99. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is good for a 56% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new low on a digital copy. Whether you can’t get enough of Quinn in Birds of Prey or are eagerly awaiting the Suicide Squad sequel, this 345-page graphic novel is a great addition to your digital library. This one-off comic throws you into a story centered around Harley and some other familiar faces like Poison Ivy and more. Head below for all of our other top picks from the sale.

Other top picks include:

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% on future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 2-months for free.

Then just go hit up our ComiXology guide for additional discounts, and you’ll find plenty of other ways to pick up some new media as well in our media deals hub right here.

Harley Quinn The Rebirth Deluxe Edition synopsis

Since relocating from Gotham City to Brooklyn’s Coney Island, Harley Quinn has transformed her apartment building into a haven for freaks, strays and other unstable vigilante antihero-types. With her freak-show friends, bestie Poison Ivy, other bestie Red Tool and the Gang of Harleys by her side, Harley’s ready to face all of Brooklyn’s deadliest threats—from zombie armies and giant robots to punk-rock gangs and department store Santas.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!