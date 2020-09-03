Levi’s Lightweight Parka Jacket drops to $60 shipped at Amazon, more

Amazon is offering Levi’s Women’s Lightweight Rubberized Fishtail Rain Anorak Parka Jacket in several color options from $60 shipped. Regularly priced at up to $100, this jacket will become a staple in your wardrobe for this fall. The longer length is flattering and it has a double closure with a hidden zipper to secure your coat during windy conditions. It also has a hood to help keep you dry and large pockets to store essentials. Better yet, there are vents under the arms for breathability. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more details about this jacket.

You can also keep yourself dry with the EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella that’s currently marked down to $17 when you click the $3 on-page coupon. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year and it’s regularly priced at $22. With over 6,000 reviews, this umbrella is rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals to update your fall wardrobe. Lululemon currently has its September Markdowns from just $19 as well as an array of Labor Day Sales including Lacoste, GAP, Columbia, and more.

Levi’s Anorak Parka Jacket features:

Double closure – hidden zipper with snap buttons

Levi’s signature red tab on lower left side seam

Eyelets at underarm for breathability

Two lower flap pockets with dual entry

Adjustable drawstring hood

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!