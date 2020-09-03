Levi’s Lightweight Parka Jacket drops to $60 shipped at Amazon, more

- Sep. 3rd 2020 3:40 pm ET

Amazon is offering Levi’s Women’s Lightweight Rubberized Fishtail Rain Anorak Parka Jacket in several color options from $60 shipped. Regularly priced at up to $100, this jacket will become a staple in your wardrobe for this fall. The longer length is flattering and it has a double closure with a hidden zipper to secure your coat during windy conditions. It also has a hood to help keep you dry and large pockets to store essentials. Better yet, there are vents under the arms for breathability. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more details about this jacket.

You can also keep yourself dry with the EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella that’s currently marked down to $17 when you click the $3 on-page coupon. That’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year and it’s regularly priced at $22. With over 6,000 reviews, this umbrella is rated 4.4/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals to update your fall wardrobe. Lululemon currently has its September Markdowns from just $19 as well as an array of Labor Day Sales including Lacoste, GAP, Columbia, and more.

Levi’s Anorak Parka Jacket features:

  • Double closure – hidden zipper with snap buttons
  • Levi’s signature red tab on lower left side seam
  • Eyelets at underarm for breathability
  • Two lower flap pockets with dual entry
  • Adjustable drawstring hood

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

