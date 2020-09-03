Lacoste Labor Day Sale takes extra 20% off polos, golf apparel, more from $20

The Lacoste Labor Day Sale takes an extra 20% off select styles with promo code LD20 at checkout. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s L.12.12. Polo Shirt that’s currently on sale for $50, which is $40 off the original rate. This polo shirt is a classic piece that will be in your wardrobe for years to come. It can also be styled with jeans, shorts, khakis, and more. This shirt is also sweat-wicking and comes in an array of bright color options. With over 600 reviews from Lacoste customers, it’s rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, Banana Republic is also having its Labor Day Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide, including new arrivals.

