Razer’s 2020 Blade 15 with a 512GB SSD is now $400 off at Amazon (Today only)

- Sep. 3rd 2020 8:20 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the 2020 Razer Blade 15 5GHz/16GB/512GB Gaming Laptop for $1,599.99 shipped. Regularly $2,000, today’s offer is $400 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low on the 2020 model, and the best price we can find. Alongside a CNC aluminum build and built-in Chroma RGB lighting on the keyboard, the latest Blade 15 is ready to take your gaming setup to the next level. It features a 10th generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor, ray-tracing ready NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics, and a 144Hz full HD 15.6-inch “thin bezel display.” Connectivity is quite thorough as well with Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit ethernet, Thunderbolt 3, USB type-A and C ports, as well as HDMI. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s offer on the 512GB model puts it at the same price as the 256GB option on Amazon. However, you can save even more while still remaining in the Razer ecosystem with its Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop. It comes in at $1,400 right now, saving you an additional $200 over today’s lead offer. While it does carry a smaller display, its 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM are a great start to any portable-ready gaming rig.

Speaking of Razer deals, we still have up to up to 44% off headsets, mice, keyboards, and more from $15. But be sure to swing by this Alienware sale from $63 and get all of the details on Razer’s all-new Blade Pro 17 right here. Everything else can be found in our PC gaming deal hub.

More on the Razer Blade 15 5GHz/16GB/512GB Gaming Laptop:

  • More power:The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.0 GHz max turbo and 6 cores.
  • Ray-tracing: The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design is powered by the NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and brings cinematic-quality rendering to the most visually intense games.
  • More frames: Incredible performance paired with the fast 144Hz 15. 6″ full HD thin bezel display helps edge out the win.

