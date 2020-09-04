Popular BlenderBottles on sale from just $6 today: 22-Oz. ProStak, Pro45, more

We are tracking a few particularly notable BlenderBottle deals today from $6. Amazon is offering the 22-ounce Blender Bottle ProStak Bottle with Twist n’ Lock Storage for $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14 and currently on sale for $10 at Best Buy, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Unlike your typical BlenderBottle, the ProStak system combines a 22-ounce bottle with a pair of interchangeable storage jars that affix to the bottom. Great for storing protein powder and other pills, the interlocking jars can also be used without the bottle. Inside the actual BlenderBottle, you’ll find the brand’s patented BlenderBall wire whisk so you can whip up a protein shake anywhere. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more BlenderBottle deals.

The BlenderBottle deals don’t stop there today. We have also spotted the classic standard model down at under $6 as part of the Best Buy Deals of the Day as well as the larger 45-ounce model at the lowest price in years on Amazon:

While we are talking workout companion deals, be sure to check out these offers on the Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds as well as rare price drops on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular models and these refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 offers at over $100 off. Now is also a great time to refresh your fitness apparel as New Balance’s Labor Day Event is full swing alongside Lululemon’s September Deals sale, and everything else you’ll find in our fashion deal hub.

More on the Blender Bottle ProStak Bottle:

ProStak system adds storage capacity for powders, pills, supplements and more

Includes 22 oz capacity (measurement markings to 16 oz) BlenderBottle, 150 cc jar, 100 cc jar, pill organizer and patented BlenderBall wire whisk

Interlocking jars can be used with or without the Bottle; expand capacity with additional jars sold separately

Leak-proof SureSeal flip cap, secure screw-on lid and loop top

