New Balance’s Labor Day Event 25% off sitewide: Running shoes, apparel, more

Refresh your workout gear with the New Balance Labor Day Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide. Discount is applied at checkout. New Balance Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary shipping. For men, the Fresh Foam Roav Knit Running Shoes are a standout from this sale and a great style for running. These shoes are currently on sale for $60, which is $20 off the original rate. This style is great for casual outings or workouts alike and they’re available in two color options. They were also designed for comfort with lightweight material, that’s comfortable and breathable. Plus, the flexible outsole promotes a natural stride. Head below the jump to score even more deals and be sure to check out Lululemon’s September Markdowns from just $19.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!