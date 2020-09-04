Playdigious’ latest title, The Almost Gone, is a gorgeous diorama puzzler that has players exploring “every nook and cranny” of a series of “beautifully rendered” environments. It is an emotional puzzler where you must “dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors” in order to piece together a narrative told to some degree through the objects and memories you discover. The regularly $7 iOS game can now be had for $4.99, the lowest price we have tracked since a brief introductory price promotion. Already carrying solid reviews from hundreds, anyone interested in these gorgeous diorama-style puzzlers should take a closer look at this one. More details below.

This diorama puzzler could be put in the same category as say something like Monument Valley or Hitman GO, but it features quite a unique gameplay loop by companion to those experiences. “From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to abandoned hospitals,” players are forced to “search forensically” for clues in order to open the path forward.

There are plenty more notable Mac and iOS app price drops to browse through today. You won’t find a better diorama puzzler than The Almost Gone, but there some great deals including Teslagrad, Cultist Simulator, Evoland 1 and 2, Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition, and more. And in case you missed it this morning, we are seeing a rare offer on discounted Apple/app Store gift cards right now with some free Best Buy credit attached.

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $5 (Reg. $7)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $40, Yoshi’s Crafted World $40, more

The Almost Gone :

Diorama puzzler deal: Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, and decipher these clues to reveal more of the story and its secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues and the path forwards. Each new revelation takes you that one step closer to understanding, and to the people and places that surrounded you, in your all too short life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!