It’s been less than three weeks since Casio dropped its last batch of heavy-duty G-SHOCK watches, but here we are with a trio of new colorways that are ready to fill out your collection. Casio’s new timepieces bear the name G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER and feature a “unique Carbon Core Guard construction.” This lingo refers to each model having a resin case that’s reinforced with carbon fibers. Bluetooth connectivity is onboard, making it a cinch to find your phone, relay step counts, and even log altitude points for aviation enthusiasts. Continue reading to learn more.

New G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER resembles a fighter jet’s control stick

While some watch brands are known for fun and quirky collections like the Seiko Street Fighter V lineup, Casio remains focused on more rugged and functional timepieces that tackle unique challenges. The latest G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER watches do this with flying colors, thanks to a Carbon Core Guard construction that is said to offer “elevated strength and durability in lightweight cases.”

This release is aimed at aviation enthusiasts, with standout features like a Mission Log function that records altitude points alongside buttons and shapes that mirror the look of a fighter jet’s control stick. Each button is large, a characteristic that G-SHOCK says should “prevent operating errors while wearing gloves.”

Bluetooth connectivity is also onboard the new G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER, allowing it to be easily paired with a smartphone. Benefits derived from this capability include the ability to relay step counts, Mission Log, and more. Time zones automatically adjust using Bluetooth and a paired smartphone can be pinged to help when it has been misplaced.

Pricing and availability

Each of the new G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER timepieces clock in at $350, a price that’s largely aligned with what others in this lineup tend to fetch. These new watches will roll out sometime during the month of September. A listing is live on G-SHOCK’s website, but each offering currently shows out of stock. As a backup, Amazon shoppers may want to bookmark Casio’s new arrival page.

9to5Toys’ Take

The Casio G-SHOCK lineup has rapidly grown throughout 2020. Despite this, the company has consistently managed to ensure that each release remains interesting. Some of the standouts include a limited-edition NASA watch and its laser-carved Full Metal 5000.

Casio delivers yet again with G-SHOCK GRAVITYMASTER. From carbon-infused resin bezels to its resemblance of a fighter jet control stick, each new timepiece is bound to be a worthy addition to almost any G-SHOCK collection.

