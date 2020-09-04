LEGO’s 1,200-piece Avengers Helicarrier hits new low at $105, more from $18

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering LEGO Avengers Helicarrier for $104.99 shipped when code LEGOFS has been applied at checkout. As the very first discount we’ve seen on the recently-released kit, today’s offer is down from the usual $120 price tag and marks a new all-time low. This new 1,244-piece creation assembles the Avengers’ iconic Helicarrier that stands over 14-inches long once fully-assembled. It also includes a whole cast of characters from the Marvel universe like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, and the super villain M.O.D.O.K. for them to battle against. Dive into our launch coverage for even more details and then head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier today, we took a hands-on look at the all-new LEGO Razor Crest kit that launched earlier in the week. So be sure to dive in for all of the details right here. Then check out the first discounts on LEGO’s latest collection of Advent Calendars starting at $20, as well as everything else in our guide.

LEGO Avengers Helicarrier features:

The LEGO Marvel Avengers Helicarrier (76153) building toy takes kids aboard the awesome Avengers Helicarrier as they join Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Widow, War Machine and Nick Fury to battle M.O.D.O.K. – the big-brained super villain.

