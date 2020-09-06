Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G returns to all-time low at $1,100 (Save $300)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB for $1,099.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,400, today’s offer amounts to $300 in savings, is $128 under our previous mention, and matches the all-time low tracked only once before. S20 Ultra delivers a 6.9-inch display alongside 37-hour battery life and a camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away. There’s also expandable microSD card storage, as well as future-proof 5G connectivity. If Samsung’s new Note 20 devices aren’t doing anything for you, today’s sale is a great option for saving on one of the brand’s latest flagships. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

A great way to consider spending a portion of your leftover cash from the lead deal would be picking up Samsung’s official S-View Flip Cover case for $31 at Amazon. This case brings a folio design to your S20 Ultra, protecting not only the back of your device, but also the screen thanks to a folding cover. You’ll also enjoy a cut out on the front for keeping tabs on notifications. Or just pick up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case for $12 and call it a day.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to score a new handset. If you’re on Verizon or looking to switch, the carrier is running some notable Labor Day discounts on Samsung Galaxy handsets and more. Then go dive into the best app and game deals live right now.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features:

The ultimate 5G powerhouse with an unparalleled new camera and unprecedented 100x Space Zoom. Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s super-speed processing and complete pro kit of camera features – including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI – in an immersive 6. 9” Infinity-O display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!