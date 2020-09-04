It’s time to gather up all of the best Android app deals. It looks like we’ll be heading into the holiday weekend with a solid batch of discounts including highly-rated simulations, platformers, narrative adventures, emotional puzzler experiences, and some productivity apps. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection include titles like Cultist Simulator, Teslagrad, The Almost Gone, Mathematiqa, Notes, Phocus: Portrait Mode, and more. As always, you’ll find all of today’s best Android app deals and freebies below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a particularly notable all-time low on the latest Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch at $180. That offer now sits alongside a new price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy Fit as well as all of the other fitness tracker deals you’ll find right here. But we are still also tracking some solid offers on smartphones including OnePlus 8/Pro 5G models at up to $100 off, these Google Pixel 4a promotions, and up to $478 off Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles. For all of your add-on essentials, don’t miss today’s Amazon Anker Gold Box sale with deals starting from $15 and this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Cultist Simulator:

BE WARNED. This game has no tutorial – part of the challenge is figuring out how to play. It’s hard, but keep trying, and you’ll master it. Good luck! SEIZE FORBIDDEN TREASURES. SUMMON ALIEN GODS. FEED ON YOUR DISCIPLES. In this infamous roguelike narrative card game, play as a seeker after unholy mysteries in a 1920s-themed setting of hidden gods and secret histories. Become a scholar of the unseen arts. Craft tools and summon spirits. Indoctrinate innocents. Seize your place as the herald of a new age.

