Anker’s Soundcore Vortex Bluetooth headphones fall to $30 shipped (Reg. $69)

- Sep. 3rd 2020 3:09 pm ET

Anker’s official Newegg storefront is offering its Soundcore Vortex Bluetooth Headphones for $29.99 shipped. With a list price of $69, our last mention was $35 and today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time. With Anker’s Soundcore Vortex headphones you’ll see up to 20-hours of listening time before you need to plug back in, meaning it’ll last for nearly a full day before it’s time to recharge. The 40mm drivers provide “stunning sound” and are “professionally-tuned” for hi-fi clarity. When it comes time to pack up and travel, be it on a road trip, vacation, or just moving to a new location in the house, these headphones fold flat for easy storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a pair of workout headphones, we’ve got a great option for you to check out. The Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones offer a sporty design at $20 Prime shipped. You’ll receive around 7- to 9-hours of playback time before you need to plug back in, which pales in comparison to the 20-hours Anker offers above. But, with a smaller build and IPX7 waterproofing, these could be a fantastic choice if you need outdoor-rated headphones.

Looking for a higher-end experience? Check out this deal that we found on the Jabra Elite 85h Headphones. You’ll find awesome features like active noise cancellation, 36-hour battery life, and much more at $200. This saves you $50 from its regular pricing and is one of the best deals that we’ve tracked recently.

Anker Soundcore Vortex Bluetooth Headphone features:

  • 40 mm drivers power professionally-tuned audio with aptX high fidelity sound.
  • Get up to 20 hours of playtime in wireless mode, or plug in the AUX cable for non-stop music.
  • Fold flat and store in the convenient hard-shell travel case.
  • The memory foam ear-cups and headband are covered in soft, synthetic leather to ensure Vortex remains exceptionally comfortable—no matter how long you listen.

