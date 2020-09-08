Nintendo’s Pro Switch Controller is back down to $59 shipped (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 shipped. Note: The shipping date has slipped to October, but you can still lock-in the discounted price. Regularly $70, like it goes for at Best Buy, today’s offer is matching the Amazon low as well as our previous mention and is the best price we can find. Nintendo’s Switch controller is ideal for more navigation intensive titles and provides your setup with a more traditional gamepad. Features include motion controls, HD rumble, and built-in amiibo functionality. Everything you need including the charging cable can be found in the package. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller comes in at under $45 on Amazon and makes for a great lower-cost alternative to the official Pro Controller. Another option is the $25 wired PowerA model. Both of which solid ratings and will work with your Switch right out of the box. Just don’t expect to get the built-in amiibo support here.

More on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more. Nintendo Switch is designed to go wherever you do, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like. The Pro Controller can be used when the Nintendo Switch is either docked or undocked.

