Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $35, Ni no Kuni Switch $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake on PS4 and Xbox One for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, we have seen it hovering in the $40+ range over the last month or so with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. A complete ground-up remake of the classic Resident Evil 3, this one features modern-day visuals and a few tweaks to keep things interesting. Learn more in our announcement coverage, then check out the official RE3 board game and the free demo if you want to give it a try first. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Hitman 2, Ni no Kuni, FIFA 20, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle, The Witcher 3 Complete, Super Mario Maker 2, Yakuza Remastered Collection, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

FREE next-gen upgrades for The Witcher 3 on PS5, Series X, and PC

This gigantic Nintendo Switch TV rig is a must-see

ASTRO’s 2nd gen A20 wireless gaming headset works with Xbox and PlayStation

Nintendo unveils Mario battle royale game, 3D All-Stars, new handheld, more

New Animal Crossing content hits today: Fall crafting materials and much more

8BitDo unveils customizable Arcade Stick controller for Nintendo Switch and PC

Journey to Batuu with latest Sims 4 Star Wars expansion coming September 8

Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player story campaign

Sony sends PS5 pre-order invitations and allows any player to request one

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!