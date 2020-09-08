Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $35, Ni no Kuni Switch $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake on PS4 and Xbox One for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, we have seen it hovering in the $40+ range over the last month or so with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. A complete ground-up remake of the classic Resident Evil 3, this one features modern-day visuals and a few tweaks to keep things interesting. Learn more in our announcement coverage, then check out the official RE3 board game and the free demo if you want to give it a try first. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Hitman 2, Ni no Kuni, FIFA 20, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle, The Witcher 3 Complete, Super Mario Maker 2, Yakuza Remastered Collection, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Switch eShop deals from $3
- New Essential Picks PS4 game sale from $10
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $24.50 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Ni no Kuni White Witch Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle $20 (Reg. $45+)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $9.50 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 $10 (Reg. $50)
- Disney TSUM TSUM $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 2 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Control $20 (Reg. $30)
- FIFA 20 $6 (Reg. $25+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $13 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary $30 (Reg. $40)
- New Super Mario Bros. $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCADE $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $47 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Detroit Become Human $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet and Clank $10 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI on Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Last Guardian $8 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $15 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $22 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $35+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins $12 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Splinter Cell franchise sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale from $5
- Xbox Assassin’s Creed franchise sale from $5
- The Evil Within 2 $8.50 (Reg. up to $15)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Year 5 Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $33 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- XCOM 2 Collection $33 (Reg. $50)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
