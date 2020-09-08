While we still have an impressive lineup of first-party games on sale in this morning’s roundup, we are now tracking some solid offers on Nintendo Switch board games. A new eShop sale has a number of the most iconic board games-gone digital on sale right now at up to 75% off. That sale joins a series of notable indie game titles, Mortal Kombat 11, and some previous notable price drops that are still kicking. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks from the latest Nintendo Switch eShop sale.

Nintendo Switch board games & more:

Outside of today’s deals on Nintendo Switch board games, head over to this morning’s games roundup for deep deals on Super Mario Maker 2, New Super Mario Bros. U, Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, and many more. You’ll also want to browse the previous eShop sale for even more discounted digital titles.

On the news side of things, Nintendo unveiled the new Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity just after Microsoft made the Series S official. Be sure to give this gigantic Nintendo Switch TV rig a look and our review of the new LEGO NES kit.

More on MONOPOLY for Switch:

Nintendo Switch board games: America’s favorite family board game, MONOPOLY, makes its debut on Nintendo Switch system with new ways to play! Experience three unique 3D boards at home or on-the-go with up to six players in total, or take your game online and challenge players in quick matches. Customize your game by selecting from six official House Rules chosen by MONOPOLY fans around the world. Don’t have time for a full game? Speed it up with Special Goals that shorten play sessions, and Actions Cards to move you around the board and penalize your opponents. Build your empire and trade your way to victory!

