Save 40% on Choetech’s new 80W Portable Solar Panel Charger with USB-C at $108

- Sep. 9th 2020 3:30 pm ET

0

Choetech’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 80W Portable Solar Panel Charger for $107.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen. This solar panel delivers an 80W output with a variety of ports to power various devices and accessories. The built-in DC output ensures it can refuel electric power stations, while the two built-in USB-A ports pack 2.4A speeds. A 30W USB-C slot completes the list of I/O for quickly charging smartphones, iPads, and more. Everything folds up when not in use, allowing it to stow away with the rest of your camping or tailgating gear without hogging too much space. Ratings are still coming in, but other Choetech solar accessories are well-reviewed at Amazon. Head below for more.

Compared to most other solar chargers of this caliber on Amazon, you’ll be hard pressed to find one as low as $108. This comparable 80W option from Suaoki will set you back $170 and even the more affordable 60W version is $145. But if you don’t need to refuel a power station or anything quite as energy-consuming, going with Choetech’s 19W solar panel charger will replenish an iPhone and the like for $47.

Then head over to our Green Deals guide for even more ways to score some environmentally-friendly gear without paying full price. This morning’s PowerSmart 18-inch Electric Snow Blower deal at $89 is now being joined by a 32-pack of energy-saving 800-lumen LED bulbs which are down to $1 each.

Choetech 80W Portable Solar Panels features:

CHOETECH 80W solar panel charger equipped with 1 DC output port (18V/4.44A), 1 PD3.0 Type C port(30W), 1 QC3.0 fast charging USB port(18W/4X Faster) and 1*USB output port(5V/2.4A).Come with a 10 in 1 connectors adapter kit,this solar panel can charge your power stations via included DC port or the DC to Anderson cable and your car battery, laptop, Mac-book, cellphone, Kindle, camera, etc.

