Bundle eufy’s RoboVac 11S and HomeVac H11 vacuums for $200 ($290 value), more

EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its Anker RoboVac 11S bundled with the HomeVac H11 for $199.99 shipped. Typically scoring both the robotic vacuum and handheld model would run you $290, with today’s offer saving you 31%, beating the combined all-time low by $10, and marking the lowest we’ve seen to date. Picking up this bundle is a great way to tackle sweeping and cleaning up other messes. The robotic vacuum ensures all the day to day chores are handled with a 100-minute runtime and 1300Pa suction system. Throw in the bundled eufy HomeVac H11 and you’ll be able to conveniently deal with more localized messes without sending out the RoboVac 11S. Combined, you’re looking at 4.4+ star ratings from over 25,000 customers and you can dive into our review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re just looking to bring a little automation into the mix, going with the RoboVac 11S for $159.99 by itself at Amazon is a great way to save some extra cash. You’re not look at quite the same value as you’ll find on the deal above, but it just dropped from $230 and leaves you with an extra $30 compared to the featured bundle.

The deals for around the house don’t end there though, as you’ll find quite a few of eye-catching discounts in our home goods guide. There are plenty of deals to be had in this morning’s lawn care sale at Home Depot, as well as offers on multi-coookers at $40 and more.

eufy RoboVac 11S bundle features:

Vacuums for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave. Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean. Completely cordless, weighing just 1.2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!